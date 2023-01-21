Business Digest - Jan. 21, 2023

MGM Resorts International has sold land on the Las Vegas Strip that was the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle disclosed the sale of the 15-acre open plot to his staff Friday. The Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, based in North Dakota, is purchasing the land. It was where 58 people died when a gunman opened fire on a music festival in October 2017. The site has remained unused and largely unchanged since the shooting. The sale does not include land previously donated for a memorial.