Business Digest - Jan. 15, 2022

Chamber EDC offers new tracks

The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC has created two new professional development tracks to accompany a new First-Time Manager’s Training.

The two new professional development tracks are focused on business operations and soft skills/communication. Each track includes content provided by Chamber EDC members from the organization’s Business Development Series and offerings from Bismarck State College and the University of Mary.

Chamber EDC members can access this content by first logging in at www.bismarckmandan.com and then viewing sessions that had been recorded or utilizing a member discount to register for sessions scheduled over the next year.

In addition, the Chamber EDC has entered into a partnership with Dale Carnegie to offer a First-Time Manager’s Training. This virtual 10-week training will address challenges that new leaders face, help change their mindsets and give confidence with proven strategies and tools.

For more information, contact Chamber EDC Program and Marketing Director Christine Nelson at 701-223-5660.

Maring Williams law firm ranked

The Bismarck office of Maring Williams Law Office has been named to the U.S. News Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in commercial litigation and personal injury litigation-plaintiffs.

The rankings are based on client feedback and information gained from the publication's Law Firm Survey and Law Firm Leaders Survey.

