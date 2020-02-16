Business Digest - Feb. 16, 2020

Mid Dakota Clinic recognized

Mid Dakota Clinic, at its 9th & Rosser Main Clinic, Gateway Mall Clinic, and Kirkwood Mall Clinic locations in Bismarck have been recognized in the top 4.5% nationwide in the Comprehensive Primary Care Plus program.

CPC+ is a new patient-centered approach to primary care that aims to provide better care, smarter spending, and healthier people. Mid Dakota Clinic is the top ranked clinic in North Dakota in this program.

CHI St. Alexius Health awarded

CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck has been ranked a 4-star Acute Care Hospital by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, receiving the highest rating in Bismarck.

CMS assigns star ratings to more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide based on their performance across seven quality areas: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging.

The Hospital Compare website provides patients a tool to research health care facilities and make the best choice for themselves and family. To learn more about the CMS Star Rating and how other hospitals are rated, visit www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare/search.html.

