Business Digest - Feb. 6, 2021

Digital savings pass launched

The Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched the all-new, fully-digital, Bismarck-Mandan Savings Pass that aims to drive local and out of town business to members.

Through the pass, visitors and local residents are able to visit a dedicated landing page where they can sign up for their Bismarck-Mandan Savings Pass by providing their name, email address and mobile phone number. A link is then sent to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs the user to add the button icon to their home screen, where they can access it any time. Once they are ready to redeem their pass, they simply show their phone with the offer at the checkout counter to access the savings.

“As we look for ways to help our community recover, we are pleased to bring this new program to Bismarck-Mandan," said bureau CEO Sheri Grossman. "Visitors inject a lot of money into our economy and we want to help our businesses find the best way to reach this audience and also increase local traffic.”

To download your Savings Pass, go to www.noboundariesnd.com/savings-pass. After you download the pass, check back often as new members will be added throughout the year.

Participation is free for Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau members.

