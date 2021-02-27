 Skip to main content
Business Digest - Feb. 27, 2021
Business Digest

Business Digest - Feb. 27, 2021

CHI St. Alexius recognized 

CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck has been named to the Healthgrades 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals. 

Recipients of the award stand out for overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of care. During the 2021 study period (2017 through 2019), hospitals showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients across at least 21 of 32 most common inpatient condition and procedures as measured by objective performance data.

 

