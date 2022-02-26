Business Digest - Feb. 26, 2022

The Sew Connection opens

The Sew Connection has opened in Mandan. The shop at 104 Second Ave. NW offers space to local sewists as well as alterations, design services, sewing classes and a Pride of Dakota designated retail shop.

The shop is accepting vendor applications for sewists.

For more information, call or text 701-557-2214 or go to www.thesewconnection.com.

Interoffice under new ownership

Interoffice, a furniture retailer and space planning firm with locations in Bismarck and Fargo, has been purchased by Aubree Leiser.

Communicators association forms

Co-founders Rob Keller and Maxine Herr have formed the North Dakota Public Information Officer Association. The organization is open to any government communicators and brings together local, state, tribal, public safety and federal public information officers to build on best practices, share resources, training and networking opportunities.

Board members include Rob Keller, president; Maxine Herr, vice president; Jen Raab, treasurer; Jecca Geffre, secretary, and Matt Walstad, Billie Jo Lorius, Clint Fleckenstein and Eric Jensen, at large. All are public information officers within North Dakota.

