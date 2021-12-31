 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business Digest

Business Digest - Dec. 31, 2021

  • 0

Village webinars tackle new topics

Goals, burnout and employee retention are the topics for three upcoming webinars presented by trainers with The Village Employee Assistance Program.

The free online sessions will be held over the noon hour on Wednesdays on the following dates: 

  • Jan. 12: Preparing a Path for Success
  • Feb. 9: Burnout & Fatigue: Building Resilience with Self Care
  • March 9: 5 Keys to Employee Retention

Village Employee Assistance Program trainers will facilitate the Zoom training sessions, which are part of The Business Bite, a series of lunchtime talks on topics that matter. Registration for each webinar is available at www.TheVillageFamily.org/Eventbrite

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Choosing the right perks to make your credit cards work for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News