Business Digest - Dec. 31, 2021

Village webinars tackle new topics

Goals, burnout and employee retention are the topics for three upcoming webinars presented by trainers with The Village Employee Assistance Program.

The free online sessions will be held over the noon hour on Wednesdays on the following dates:

Jan. 12: Preparing a Path for Success

Feb. 9: Burnout & Fatigue: Building Resilience with Self Care

March 9: 5 Keys to Employee Retention

Village Employee Assistance Program trainers will facilitate the Zoom training sessions, which are part of The Business Bite, a series of lunchtime talks on topics that matter. Registration for each webinar is available at www.TheVillageFamily.org/Eventbrite.

