Business Digest - Dec. 3, 2022

S&P affirms BND's rating
Standard & Poor’s affirmed Bank of North Dakota’s credit rating as A+/Stable in its annual review.
S&P is a U.S.-based financial services company that publishes financial research.
Sanford Health reaccredited
Sanford Bismarck has earned reaccreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers of the American College of Surgeons.
To achieve voluntary NAPBC accreditation, a breast center demonstrates compliance with the NAPBC standards that address a center’s leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement for patients. Breast centers seeking NAPBC accreditation undergo a site visit every three years.
