 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business Digest

Business Digest - Dec. 3, 2022

  • 0

S&P affirms BND's rating

Standard & Poor’s affirmed Bank of North Dakota’s credit rating as A+/Stable in its annual review.

S&P is a U.S.-based financial services company that publishes financial research. 

Sanford Health reaccredited 

Sanford Bismarck has earned reaccreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers of the American College of Surgeons. 

To achieve voluntary NAPBC accreditation, a breast center demonstrates compliance with the NAPBC standards that address a center’s leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement for patients. Breast centers seeking NAPBC accreditation undergo a site visit every three years.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Minnesota nurses authorize second strike, starting Dec. 11

Minnesota nurses authorize second strike, starting Dec. 11

Nurses at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas have authorized workers to go on a second strike, which union leaders say will begin on Dec. 11 if a contract deal is not reached in coming days. The Minnesota Nurses Association said the walkouts will last until Dec. 31 at most hospitals; nurses at St. Luke’s hospitals in Duluth and Two Harbors will stay on strike until a deal is reached. Leaders of the association hope the vote will motivate hospital leadership to improve offers on pay, workplace violence prevention and staffing levels. Allina Health is one of the hospital systems involved, and says it is disappointed but negotiations will continue.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk running Twitter 'like a dictator'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News