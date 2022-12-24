 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business Digest

Business Digest - Dec. 24, 2022

  • 0

State Insurance Department reaccredited

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The North Dakota Insurance Department has received a five-year accreditation renewal from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

The NAIC’s Financial Regulation Standards and Accreditation Committee approved the accreditation during the NAIC Fall National Meeting in Tampa, Florida. The committee, comprised of state insurance regulators from across the country, voted unanimously and a team of auditors visited Bismarck in September to examine the department’s work.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 93: Need a last minute gift idea? 5 reasons to try a thrift store

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News