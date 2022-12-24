Business Digest - Dec. 24, 2022

State Insurance Department reaccredited
The North Dakota Insurance Department has received a five-year accreditation renewal from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
The NAIC’s Financial Regulation Standards and Accreditation Committee approved the accreditation during the NAIC Fall National Meeting in Tampa, Florida. The committee, comprised of state insurance regulators from across the country, voted unanimously and a team of auditors visited Bismarck in September to examine the department’s work.
Tags
- Commerce
- Company
- Bismarck
- Premier Agency
- Hotel
- State
- Ressler Agency
- Agency
- Status
- Ramkota Hotel
- Insurance
- Conference Center
- Regency Midwest Ventures Lp
- Weishan Jin
- Oil Change
- Valvoline Instant
- Telecommunications
- Motor Vehicle
- Work
- Health Information Network
- North Dakota
- Tires Plus
- Car Care
- Data Set
- Starion Bank
- Workshop
- Agriculture
- School
- Zootechnics
- Program
- Health
- Discussion
- Computer Science
- Resource
- Fest
- Festival
- Music
- Tour
- Concert
- Tourism Awards
- Travel
- Event
- Artist
- Nomination
- Bismarck Mandan Chamber Edc
- Deadline
- Award
- Digest
- Cathryn Sprynczynatyk
- Inaugural
- Credit Union
- Capital Credit Union
- Bank
- Category
- Railway Credit Union
- Asset
- Vue Community Credit Union
- Assets
- Finance
- Economics
- Increase
- Dakota Credit Union Association
- Loan
- Nurse Practitioner
- Clinic
- Hospital
- Mind & Memory Clinic
- Clarity
- Pelican Health
- Corinna Glatt
- Suite
- Julie Tanous
- Agraria Insurance Agency
- Jamie Ressler Agency
- Farmers Union
- Performing
- Montana-dakota Utilities
- Emergency Response Award
- Edison Electric Institute
- Recipient
- Assistance
- Effort
- Sanford Health
- Medicine
- Recovery
- Ncdr Chest Pain-mi Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award
- Webinar
- Alexius Health
- Politics
- American Stroke Association
- Primary Plus Stroke Center
- Productivity
- Certification
- Leadership
- Bismarck-mandan Area
- Ceremony
- Graduation
- Legislation
- Retreat
- Application
- Social Service
- Expert
- Guideline
- Achievement
- Lifeline
- Get
- American Heart Association
- Kohl's
- Kramer Chevrolet
- Dealer
- Excellence Service Award
- Service
- Sales
- Dealership
- Bismarck Aero Center
- Garmin International
- Garmin Silver Award
- Performance
- Gate City Bank
- National Guard
- Military
- Reserve
- Employer
- Army National Guard
- Employee
- Bleau Hoge
- Cake
- Bundt
- Mandan
- Hyundai
- Bismarck Motor Company
- Bakery
- Plaza
- Marketing
- Summit
- Internet
- Dickinson
- Website
- Coteau
- Mines
- Public Service
- Coteau Properties Company
- Reclamation
- Coal Mining
- Reclamation Division
- Spouse
- Best
- Vet
- Designation
- Accreditation
- S&p
- Napbc
- Education
- University
- Credit Rating
- Breast
- Research
- Highway Patrol
- Police
- United Tribes Technical College
- Uttc
- National Student Clearinghouse Research Center Award
- Retention
- Insurance Department
- Accreditation Committee
- Standards
- Renewal
- Regulation
- Regulator
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.