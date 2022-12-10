Business Digest - Dec. 10, 2022

United Tribes Technical College recognized
United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck earned the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center Award for its work at the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers’ 32nd Strategic Enrollment Management Conference in Toronto, Canada.
Titled “Using Retention Data to Inform Practices to Promote Student Success,” UTTC’s work is part of the American Indian College Fund’s Cultivating Native Student Success program. UTTC is one of five tribal colleges and universities participating in the program.
Highway Patrol gets accreditation
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has received advanced accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc.
The Highway Patrol, accredited since 1989, also received a meritorious award for being accredited for more than 15 continuous years. It must meet more than 350 professional public safety standards to maintain accreditation.
