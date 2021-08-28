 Skip to main content
Business Digest - Aug. 28, 2021
Business Digest - Aug. 28, 2021

Kramer Subaru holds grand opening

Kramer Subaru in Mandan held a grand opening celebration last week at its location at 700 Old Red Trail NW. 

Kramer Subaru is owned by Foundation Automotive Corporation, a Canadian company with dealerships in Alberta, British Columbia, Colorado, Texas, Ohio and North Dakota. In 2019, the company purchased Kupper Chevrolet and Kupper Subaru, both in Mandan, and has since rebranded them as Kramer Chevrolet and Kramer Subaru.  

 

 

 

