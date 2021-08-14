 Skip to main content
Business Digest - Aug. 14, 2021
Business Digest

Business Digest - Aug. 14, 2021

Bismarck achieves in technology use

The city of Bismarck was one of 193 organizations worldwide that received a Special Achievement in GIS award at the 2021 Esri User Conference held virtually. The award recognizes outstanding work with geographic information system technology.

Bismarck has used the technology to streamline asset management and maintenance operations for organization-wide, field-to-office workflows.

 

