Business Digest

Business Digest - Aug. 13, 2022

Kramer Chevrolet gets service award

Kramer Chevrolet in Mandan has received the Mark of Excellence Service Award for 2021 by Chevrolet. The dealership was one of 500 Chevrolet dealers recognized nationwide for leading in superior customer sales, service and experience, while growing the business.

 

