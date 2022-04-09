 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business Digest

Business Digest - April 9, 2022

  • 0

Tires Plus acquires RaceDay

Tires Plus Total Car Care and Valvoline Instant Oil Change has acquired RaceDay Lube & Wash, according to information released by Jarid Lundeen, owner and president of Tires Plus of North Dakota & Valvoline Instant Oil Change. 

Braun, owner of RaceDay, and his employees will remain on staff. Braun has been named operations manager for the Valvoline Instant Oil Change stores.

The RaceDay locations, 1154 W. Divide Ave. and 1212 Tacoma Ave., are being converted to the Valvoline Instant Oil Change drive-through model.

Agency receives certification

The North Dakota Health Information Network has received the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Outcomes-Based Certification.

The North Dakota Health Information Network, a part of North Dakota’s Information Technology department, provides a secure online network for electronic health information exchange, a patient data set, and connections among North Dakota hospitals, providers, and other related entities.

 

