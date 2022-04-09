Business Digest - April 9, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is trying to hide evidence of war crimes to interfere with the international investigation. In his daily nighttime video address to the nation Wednesday, Zelenskyy said Russian troops are "trying to remove the dead Ukrainians from the streets and cellars of territory they occupied.” Zelenskyy also says thousands of people are now missing, either dead or deported to Russia. Zelenskyy also urged Russian citizens not to be afraid to protest the war, saying they have to demand an end to the war.