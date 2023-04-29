Gate City Bank recognized

For the third year in a row, Gate City Bank has been named No. 4 in the U.S. on the World’s Best Banks list in a survey conducted by Forbes and market research firm Statista.

For the survey, 48,000 banking customers in 32 countries were surveyed for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. Financial institutions were scored on were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as digital services, customer services, financial advice and trust.