Business Digest - April 23, 2022

Did you know April is Financial Literacy Month? Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to learn why it's a good time to start caring about your financial health! Kick off Financial Literacy Month by taking this quick quiz to evaluate your current financial literacy awareness: https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/financial-literacy/ Then, listen as Kimberly also walks us through 5 easy and smart steps to manage your money while finding ways to make the process fun, too. Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Kimberly: 5 Simple Steps to Start Filling Your Budgeting Gaps Today (May 6, 2021) How Video Games Can Level Up Kids' Money Skills (Sep 15, 2021) Five End of Year Financial Tasks You should Tackle Right Now (Oct 21, 2021 Five Quick Tips to Help You Save Money this Holiday Season (Nov 4, 2021 Four great tips for buying used cars online (Feb 28, 2022) More from Kimberly at NerdWallet: Spring-Clean Your Finances With Some Automation (April 7, 2022) How to Put Your Tax Refund to Work for You (March 10, 2022) The Most Romantic Money Moves You Can Make (Feb. 10, 2022)