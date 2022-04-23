Business Digest - April 23, 2022

Starion Bank launches workshops
Starion Bank has launched a Legacy Agriculture Program featuring workshops covering topics including succession, soil health, financing and regenerative practices.
The workshops begin in July with the Introduction to Regenerative Agriculture Practices. The school will be held July 19-20 at Black Leg Ranch near McKenzie.
In August, the Starion Legacy Biological School, hosted at Coteau des Prairies Lodge in Havana, will dig deeper into soil health.
The Starion Legacy Financial School in November will be in Bottineau. It covers the financial challenges of today’s producers and how they can use new financial tools to transition their operations in a more regenerative direction.
Starion Legacy Succession School is in Bismarck toward the end of 2022 or early 2023. This school will help producers and their families navigate the discussions of generational succession and provide tools and resources for them to develop their own succession plans.
Starion is partnering with Joshua and Tara Dukart of Seek First Ranch as well as Ducks Unlimited, North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition and The Natural Resources Trust.
For more information, go to starionbank.com/legacy.