Business Digest - April 2, 2022

Insurance agency recognized
The Jed Geer/Beck Hruby/Jamie Ressler Agency of Bismarck has been recognized with Premier Agency status. It is one of nine Farmers Union Insurance agencies in the state to do so.
Company sells Ramkota
The Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center in Bismarck has been sold to Weishan Jin by Regency Midwest Ventures LP.
Jin, of Salt Lake City, Utah, has previous experience in hospitality and lodging. Regency Midwest Ventures will maintain ownership of the hotel and conference center.