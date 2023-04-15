Village webinars tackle new topics

Leadership and the LGBTQ+ community are the topics for two upcoming webinars presented by The Village Employee Assistance Program Trainers Tanya Fraizer and Susan Williams.

The free online session will be held over the noon hour Wednesdays on the following dates:

May 10: The Changing Face of Leadership

June 14: Take Pride: A Chat about LGBTQ+ Challenges

Fraizer and Williams will facilitate the Zoom training sessions, which are part of The Business Bite, a series of lunchtime talks on topics that matter. Registration for each webinar is available at www.TheVillageFamily.org/Eventbrite.