Brian Ritter: Community supported by its small businesses

We’ve all heard it said before that small businesses are the backbone of our economy. While it’s absolutely true, that’s not why we’re asking you to support those small businesses this holiday season. No, we’re asking you to join us in supporting our community’s small businesses because they need us to do so.

We all know that online shopping wasn’t created during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, what the pandemic has done is accelerate the pace at which some of us have either first tried or migrated to online shopping as our primary method of purchasing goods, services, etc. What started out of necessity has now turned to convenience. In that shift, many of our community’s small businesses have been negatively impacted. In our rush to simply click "add to cart" or visit Amazon.com because we need something right now, we may be overlooking an option to purchase that good or service right here in Bismarck-Mandan via one of our small businesses.

When you choose to support one of those small businesses, you’re supporting our community as a whole. That business is most likely leasing or already owns property right here in Bismarck-Mandan and consequently helping fund our local infrastructure via their property taxes. They’re definitely employing area residents who in turn can take their wages and support other small businesses. And they’re almost always the businesses that provide prizes for local fundraisers, sponsor your softball team or contribute to an area capital campaign. So an investment in one of our small businesses is also an investment in our community.

Now, we at the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC also understand that there are reasons beyond convenience for shopping online. Perhaps you’re a caregiver and can’t get away long enough to visit one of these businesses or maybe health concerns dictate that you limit your exposure to others. Whatever the case may be that prevents you from physically visiting one of our small businesses, in that event, do a quick online search for a local option as many of them have also established an online presence that would allow you to patronize them as well. Our small businesses are incredibly innovative and have adapted to this new environment just like chains, online retailers and others have done.

Yes, shopping habits have changed, but your support of local small businesses doesn’t have to. So please, join us this holiday season and make the effort to support those who help support our community.

Brian Ritter is president of the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.

