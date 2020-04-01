Bobcat suspending manufacturing for 2 weeks; 660 Bismarck workers impacted

Construction equipment giant Doosan Bobcat is suspending production at its manufacturing facilities for two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic and furloughing hundreds of production employees, including in Bismarck.
The temporary shutdown will begin Monday for facilities in North Dakota and Minnesota. The facilities will resume normal operations on April 20.
Bobcat has North Dakota manufacturing facilities in Bismarck, Gwinner and Wahpeton. About 2,200 employees in the state are impacted by the shutdown, including 660 in Bismarck, according to Stacey Breuer, spokeswoman for Doosan Bobcat North America.
The company is based in South Korea, with its North America headquarters in West Fargo. It's one of the Bismarck area's largest employers, according to the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.
Doosan Bobcat in a statement Tuesday said the temporary shutdown is in response "to the uncertain business conditions and supply chain disruptions, as well as continuing preventive measures to protect employees and communities."
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt operations and is changing our way of life and how we work together,” Doosan Bobcat North American President Mike Ballweber said. “We are taking steps to respond to these changes brought on by this unprecedented crisis, as well as protecting our employees and preserving the strength of our businesses.”
The company said it has enough product to meet current orders and market demand, and that it also will continue to provide support and services to dealers and customers. The statement also said the company has put preventative measures in place to protect "the health and safety" of employees, including travel restrictions, remote working, limited visitor access, and increased cleaning and disinfecting of facilities.
