Bismarck Tribune launches online store

The Bismarck Tribune has launched an online store.

The first item for sale is a print of the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge by Tribune photographer Tom Stromme. The price includes a $5 or $10 donation to the Friends of the Rail Bridge organization.

The store is at https://bismarcktribunestore.com.

Bismarck Tribune President and Publisher Gary Adkisson said additional items will be for sale soon, including from other vendors.

“The bridge photo sale on our e-commerce platform is just one of the many ways we can assist local businesses as we expand our digital capabilities,” Adkisson said. “With our huge reach in the marketplace, we will assist businesses by opening our e-commerce site to local products.”

The Tribune will charge a monthly fee and a percentage of sales.

“We will only make money when the vendor makes money,” Adkisson said. “Our success will come by helping our vendors be successful.”

