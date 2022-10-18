Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC unveils 5-year economic development strategic plan

The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC is developing a five-year strategic plan to deal with projected population growth of 10% in the metropolitan area over the next decade.

Affordable housing and diversification could be keys to economic development success, officials told chamber members and others who gathered Tuesday at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum to learn about the plan.

"Economic development has changed so much in the last few years and I think we were just looking at focusing our efforts to make sure that we were doing the best we could for the community and for the membership," chamber Vice President Nathan Schneider said. "And I just think this just gives us a playbook to do that.”

Three priorities

The three main strategies that the chamber is looking at are economic development marketing, product development and middle-income housing development.

Meeting attendees heard from Chad Chancellor, co-founder of Next Move Group, a national economic development consulting firm that has been working with the chamber for the past six months.

“A common concern was that too much reliance on state government jobs and the energy sector could result in an economic downturn if Bismarck-Mandan doesn’t diversify,” according to an overview of the strategic plan.

Chancellor said research found a shortage of housing available for less than $400,000.

“As you grow, I’m worried that that’s going to actually make this market even tighter,” he said. “Supply chains are now longer than ever. It’s taking longer to build houses than ever; developers have to get these subdivisions financed. So later on, you’re going to see housing is an issue.”

Available child care is another issue that will arise with a growing population, Chancellor said.

The labor market is looking tight for the Bismarck-Mandan metropolitan area, he said, explaining that though 69,811 people work and live in the area, there are 3,997 people who commute for their job and 5,865 people who live in the area but commute elsewhere for their job.

High-growth industries for the Bismarck-Mandan metro area include aircraft manufacturing, plastics, service industry machinery, farm machinery, construction machinery, as well as machine shops and metal fabrication. Shrinking industries include concrete and sewer pipe manufacturing; coal, sand and gravel mining; oil and gas pipeline construction; and engineering services.

Industries with increasing wages are health care and related fields, medical manufacturing, financial services, liquid beverage manufacturing and metal-related manufacturing.

“A lot of people sometimes say, ‘Why does economic development matter?’ That’s probably harder to define here because your community’s growing ... which is good. But in some ways, it’s hard to write a strategy because you don’t have a crisis,” Chancellor said.

Driving action

Chancellor provided examples of how the chamber can act on the strategies.

Featuring advantages such as low utility rates and tax exemptions on the chamber's website might attract more private sector businesses to the area, and marketing and creating a video series of people who are not from Bismarck but live here now and love it can boost economic development marketing, he said.

He also suggested bolstering the Northern Plains Commerce Center industrial park to accelerate product development.

Commissioning a housing study, studying housing incentives being implemented by South Dakota and Iowa, and redeveloping vacant buildings downtown could help develop middle-income housing, he said.

Schneider said New Move Group's suggested plan “isn’t just throwing darts at a dartboard. These are strategies that they’ve looked at that they feel can be successful here. They’re showing us examples of how other communities have done this, and I think it’s important that we follow this playbook because it is based on research and examples provided of how we can do it.”

Schneider said there will be several conversations around the community, “trying to figure out who’s going to do what, and is this an idea that we even want to pursue."

“Because the reality of it is we need community support to make a lot of these things happen. And so it can’t just be us," he said.