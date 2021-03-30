Bismarck-Mandan 2021 Economic Outlook Forum set Thursday

The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC has scheduled its 2021 Economic Outlook Forum for Thursday at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center.

The Chamber each year sends out a survey to members to gain insight into the economic climate of the metro area. Results are shared during the forum, along with an economic outlook for the year ahead.

This year's survey results will be presented by Karel Sovak, dean of the the University of Mary's Gary Tharaldson School of Business. This year's keynote speaker is Jeremy Jackson, professor of economics at North Dakota State University and director of NDSU's Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Chamber and Starion Bank will host an industry panel that will discuss successes and challenges of 2020. Panelists are to include Sanford Health Bismarck President Michael LeBeau, University of Mary Vice President of Public Affairs Brenda Nagel and North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness.

A hospitality panel discussion is to include Old 10 Bar & Grill Owner Kurt Miller, Baymont Inn & Suites General Manager Tyler Gangl and Scheels Store Lead Tyler Halm.