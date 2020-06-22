Bismarck-Mandan 2020 Economic Outlook Forum set Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC's 2020 Economic Outlook Forum is scheduled Tuesday at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center.

The Chamber each year sends out a survey to members to gain insight into the economic climate of the metro area. Results are shared during the forum, along with an economic outlook for the year ahead.

This year's survey results will be presented by Karel Sovak, associate professor of business at the University of Mary. This year's keynote speaker is Bernard Baumohl, chief global economist at the Economic Outlook Group.

The Chamber and Starion Bank will host an industry panel that will discuss successes and challenges along with insight into the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Industry panel members are: North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott; Montana‐Dakota Utilities Co. CEO Nicole Kivisto; Sanford Health Bismarck President Michael LeBeau; Grand Junction Grilled Subs owner Colton Shoults; Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson; and Doug Remboldt, vice president of member support for the National Information Solutions Cooperative.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. The day-of-event cost is $45 for chamber members and $55 for general admission. Virtual attendance is $30.

For more information contact Christine Nelson at cnelson@bmcedc.com.

