Bismarck City commission to vote on parking requirements

Commissioners plan to hold a public hearing on the proposed changes at their next meeting, on May 26. They could vote on the matter at the same meeting.

Liquor license

The city won't be accepting bids for a beer-only liquor license.

Commissioners on Tuesday voted 4-1 against selling a Class E license, with only Mayor Steve Bakken voting in favor of the idea.

“I guess the concern that I have is I’m not sure right now is a time that you open up something like this to the community in the middle of the issue that we have going on," Commissioner Shawn Oban said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. "So I’m not necessarily opposed to it happening; I’m just not sure this is the fairest way in which you do it.”

The city last year received no bids for a Class E license, “So we decided to just pull that, and wait until there was further information,” City Attorney Jannelle Combs said.

At least five businesses contacted the city over the past six months expressing interest in obtaining a Class E license, she said.

If passed, the city would have required a minimum bid of $30,000. Commissioner Greg Zenker said he “wouldn’t have a problem" with reconsidering the proposal later this year.

