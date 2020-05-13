Bismarck City commission to vote on parking requirements

Bismarck city commissioners will consider a proposal from city staff to reduce the number of parking spaces that businesses, office buildings and apartment buildings are required to provide based on their size.
Commissioners during their Tuesday meeting unanimously agreed to consider the proposal. There was no discussion. Separately, they decided not to sell a certain class of liquor license until further notice.
The proposed revisions to the city’s parking and loading requirements are “to prepare for changes in mobility demands, reduce the number of variances for off-street parking and to align the city’s ordinance with current and anticipated development trends,” according to a memo from city staff.
Staff are proposing to decrease parking requirements by 20%. Retail businesses currently are required to provide one parking space per 250 square feet of building, and office buildings must provide one parking space per 300 square feet of building.
Staff have met with a group of stakeholders including Realtors, engineering consultants and developers four times since last fall, the memo said. On March 12, staff held a public hearing announcing the proposed parking requirement changes in front of an audience of mostly stakeholders. A month later, the planning and zoning commission held another public hearing before unanimously recommending the city commission approve the proposal.
Commissioners plan to hold a public hearing on the proposed changes at their next meeting, on May 26. They could vote on the matter at the same meeting.
Liquor license
The city won't be accepting bids for a beer-only liquor license.
Commissioners on Tuesday voted 4-1 against selling a Class E license, with only Mayor Steve Bakken voting in favor of the idea.
“I guess the concern that I have is I’m not sure right now is a time that you open up something like this to the community in the middle of the issue that we have going on," Commissioner Shawn Oban said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. "So I’m not necessarily opposed to it happening; I’m just not sure this is the fairest way in which you do it.”
The city last year received no bids for a Class E license, “So we decided to just pull that, and wait until there was further information,” City Attorney Jannelle Combs said.
At least five businesses contacted the city over the past six months expressing interest in obtaining a Class E license, she said.
If passed, the city would have required a minimum bid of $30,000. Commissioner Greg Zenker said he “wouldn’t have a problem" with reconsidering the proposal later this year.
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.
