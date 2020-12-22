Bismarck City Commission to discuss financial breaks for some pandemic-impacted businesses

"Whatever we can do to get these folks through" the first quarter of the year, she said.

Swenningson also requested that establishments without a Class D liquor license -- which allows both on-sale and off-sale of alcohol -- stop selling alcohol with carryout food orders by Jan. 8. The commission on Dec. 8 voted to extend permission for carryout alcohol sales until Feb. 9.

Swenningson said most Class D license holders pay hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for the license.

"Nobody should have a say in who gets to use that license except for us. And we weren't asked," he said.

The Downtowners does not support ending carryout alcohol sales before February, as some restaurants have already purchased products for alcohol to-go sales until then, Herzog said. The commission didn't address the matter.

Commissioners were hesitant to freeze utility payments or reduce liquor license fees for bars and restaurants out of fairness to other businesses that also have been struggling this year. They also said they wanted to see more information on how financial assistance would work.

"What's the domino effect?" Commissioner Greg Zenker asked. "Who do we pick and choose?"