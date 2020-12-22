Bismarck City Commission to discuss financial breaks for some pandemic-impacted businesses

The Bismarck City Commission on Tuesday decided to look into giving financial breaks to certain pandemic-impacted businesses.
Meanwhile, bars and restaurants were allowed to resume staying open past 10 p.m. beginning Tuesday under a change announced Monday by Gov. Doug Burgum, and local bar owners and employees were looking forward to the extra hours.
Commissioners discussed financial relief options after bars and restaurants reached out to city staff. Commissioners held off on making any decisions Tuesday, instead deciding to form a stakeholder group to come up with solutions for the hospitality industry's financial woes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fargo City Commission voted Dec. 14 to freeze utilities for bars and restaurants in that city for the first six months of next year and to rebate 2021 liquor license fees.
Dusty Swenningson, general manager of Roundhouse and the Elbow Room in Bismarck, asked the Bismarck commission Tuesday to either refund or waive liquor license fees for 2020 and 2021 and to freeze utility payments for bars and restaurants for six months, saying the state-imposed curfew was "crippling."
"I can promise you it has been terrible to watch our bank accounts dwindle," he said.
Downtowners Association Chief Operating Officer Kate Herzog also asked the commission to rebate or prorate 2021 liquor license fees, saying the move would help bars, restaurants, event venues and also hotels whose occupancy is only about one-third of normal.
"Whatever we can do to get these folks through" the first quarter of the year, she said.
Swenningson also requested that establishments without a Class D liquor license -- which allows both on-sale and off-sale of alcohol -- stop selling alcohol with carryout food orders by Jan. 8. The commission on Dec. 8 voted to extend permission for carryout alcohol sales until Feb. 9.
Swenningson said most Class D license holders pay hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for the license.
"Nobody should have a say in who gets to use that license except for us. And we weren't asked," he said.
The Downtowners does not support ending carryout alcohol sales before February, as some restaurants have already purchased products for alcohol to-go sales until then, Herzog said. The commission didn't address the matter.
Commissioners were hesitant to freeze utility payments or reduce liquor license fees for bars and restaurants out of fairness to other businesses that also have been struggling this year. They also said they wanted to see more information on how financial assistance would work.
"What's the domino effect?" Commissioner Greg Zenker asked. "Who do we pick and choose?"
Hospitality is one aspect of the business community, and financial assistance should be all or nothing for businesses, he said.
Some commissioners said that since the business restrictions came from the state, the state should be responsible for helping businesses financially.
"In particular, the bars have been hit," Commissioner Mark Splonskowski said. "They have literally been pointed out and the crosshairs were put directly on them. This was a mess made by the state."
Commissioner Steve Marquardt suggested that commissioners also reach out to state representatives to advocate for local businesses.
Mayor Steve Bakken asked city staff to form a group of Class D liquor license holders to discuss solutions. He also wants staff to reach out to other states to see how they are helping their businesses.
End of curfew
Bars and restaurants had been restricted to takeout, curbside and delivery between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. since Nov. 16, but Burgum late Monday announced he was allowing the restriction to end more than two weeks early, due to a decrease in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Blarney Stone co-owner Jim Poolman welcomed the lifting of the curfew, saying it will help small businesses and “strike a balance between keeping business open and protecting the health of North Dakotans.” Falling active cases also are encouraging, he said.
The change also is “very helpful” when people are home for the holidays and celebrating, “and, of course, they like to stay out past 10,” Poolman said.
Blarney Stone employees are excited to work the extra hours, too, because of the pay they'll get during the holidays, he said.
“I think the governor made the right call,” Poolman said.
The downtown Bismarck Irish pub still will abide by the governor’s capacity limits, he said. Businesses must continue to limit occupancy to 50% of their maximum capacity, not to exceed 150 customers, until Jan. 8.
Rick Becker, a downtown Bismarck bar owner and Republican state representative, said he attended a meeting Sunday in Bismarck of bar owners who discussed "the problems" with the governor's business curfew and capacity orders "and what the options are."
More than 20 bars were represented, Becker said. "Nothing specifically was decided," he said, but he added that the group would be "monitoring things" and was prepared to collectively not comply with the executive orders. Becker said he didn't know who organized the meeting.
Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki on Tuesday told the Tribune that the governor's office had "heard thirdhand about the meeting but it wasn’t a factor in yesterday’s decision."
"We’d been watching the hospitalization data and discussing a possible change to the mitigation measures since last week, including during a call Thursday with mayors and county commissioners representing more than 75% of ND’s population to gather their input, which was overwhelmingly positive toward relaxing the hours restriction on restaurants and bars," Nowatzki said in an email.
Laughing Sun Brewery co-owner James Eastin said if Burgum believes it's safe to do so, then lifting the curfew on businesses is a good thing. The brewery will be open after 10 p.m. on the weekend. Anything that helps restaurants and small businesses is useful, he said.
Bryan Sullivan, a manager at Lucky's Bar, said that being able to be open later is "wonderful." The bar will go back to a 1 a.m. close. Employees lost out on hours and tips because the bar had to close at 10 p.m., Sullivan said.
