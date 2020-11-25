Bismarck City Commission approves carryout alcohol sales again

The Bismarck City Commission is once again allowing restaurants to sell carryout alcoholic beverages.
Restaurants can sell beer, wine and mixed drinks in containers up to 64 ounces with to-go food orders for as long as Gov. Doug Burgum's recent executive order is in place.
Burgum on Nov. 13 prohibited in-person dining from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and implemented other measures to try to limit the spread of COVID-19. The order is in place until Dec. 14.
The commission allowed beer and wine to be sold with to-go orders when Burgum shut down businesses last spring during the onset of the pandemic. Commissioners on Tuesday night voted to give permission once again.
Restaurants are facing months of decreased sales and fewer holiday parties during a critical time of the year, and allowing them to sell alcohol with to-go orders now could help during the slow period at the start of the new year, Bismarck Downtowners Chief Operating Officer Kate Herzog told the commission.
Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek told the commission that some restaurants are operating on a week-to-week basis. He cited a letter from one of the owners of The Toasted Frog that said in regard to alcohol sales, every little bit helps.
Police Chief Dave Draovitch said the police department did not see an increase in open container violations when carryout sales were allowed in the spring.
The commission voted 3-2 to allow the sale. Mayor Steve Bakken and Commissioners Nancy Guy and Mark Splonskowski voted in favor. Commissioners Steve Marquardt and Greg Zenker voted against.
Guy said she struggled with allowing mixed drinks to be sold and at one point asked Herzog how restaurants are able to seal the containers for the drinks. Herzog said it depends on the restaurant but some use a heat seal or tamper-proof tape.
"But on the other hand, if it's not a big deal, and it's helping somebody somewhere ... then let's do it," Guy said. "If they feel it would be beneficial to them, then why not?"
The situation around the carryout sale policy is different now because bars were closed in the spring but they're open now, Marquardt said. He also said he felt the commission needed more control over the policy instead of allowing it to stay in place for as long as the governor's executive order is in effect.
The commission also asked city staff to gather data on how allowing carryout alcohol sales earlier in the year affected restaurants' finances.
