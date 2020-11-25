Bismarck City Commission approves carryout alcohol sales again

The Bismarck City Commission is once again allowing restaurants to sell carryout alcoholic beverages.

Restaurants can sell beer, wine and mixed drinks in containers up to 64 ounces with to-go food orders for as long as Gov. Doug Burgum's recent executive order is in place.

Burgum on Nov. 13 prohibited in-person dining from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and implemented other measures to try to limit the spread of COVID-19. The order is in place until Dec. 14.

The commission allowed beer and wine to be sold with to-go orders when Burgum shut down businesses last spring during the onset of the pandemic. Commissioners on Tuesday night voted to give permission once again.

Restaurants are facing months of decreased sales and fewer holiday parties during a critical time of the year, and allowing them to sell alcohol with to-go orders now could help during the slow period at the start of the new year, Bismarck Downtowners Chief Operating Officer Kate Herzog told the commission.

Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek told the commission that some restaurants are operating on a week-to-week basis. He cited a letter from one of the owners of The Toasted Frog that said in regard to alcohol sales, every little bit helps.