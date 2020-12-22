Bismarck bars pleased with end of late-night restrictions

Rick Becker, a downtown Bismarck bar owner and Republican state representative, said he attended a meeting Sunday in Bismarck of bar owners who discussed "the problems" with the governor's business curfew and capacity orders "and what the options are."

More than 20 bars were represented, Becker said. "Nothing specifically was decided," he said, but he added that the group would be "monitoring things" and was prepared to collectively not comply with the executive orders. Becker said he didn't know who organized the meeting.

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki on Tuesday told the Tribune that the governor's office had "heard thirdhand about the meeting but it wasn’t a factor in yesterday’s decision."

"We’d been watching the hospitalization data and discussing a possible change to the mitigation measures since last week, including during a call Thursday with mayors and county commissioners representing more than 75% of ND’s population to gather their input, which was overwhelmingly positive toward relaxing the hours restriction on restaurants and bars," Nowatzki said in an email.