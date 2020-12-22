Bismarck bars pleased with end of late-night restrictions

Bars were allowed to resume staying open past 10 p.m. beginning Tuesday, and local bar owners and employees were looking forward to the extra hours.
Bars and restaurants had been restricted to takeout, curbside and delivery between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. since Nov. 16, but Gov. Doug Burgum late Monday announced he was allowing the restriction to end more than two weeks early, due to a decrease in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Blarney Stone co-owner Jim Poolman welcomed the lifting of the curfew, saying it will help small businesses and “strike a balance between keeping business open and protecting the health of North Dakotans.” Falling active cases also are encouraging, he said.
The change also is “very helpful” when people are home for the holidays and celebrating, “and, of course, they like to stay out past 10,” Poolman said.
Blarney Stone employees are excited to work the extra hours, too, because of the pay they'll get during the holidays, he said.
“I think the governor made the right call,” Poolman said.
The downtown Bismarck Irish pub still will abide by the governor’s capacity limits, he said. Businesses must continue to limit occupancy to 50% of their maximum capacity, not to exceed 150 customers, until Jan. 8.
Rick Becker, a downtown Bismarck bar owner and Republican state representative, said he attended a meeting Sunday in Bismarck of bar owners who discussed "the problems" with the governor's business curfew and capacity orders "and what the options are."
More than 20 bars were represented, Becker said. "Nothing specifically was decided," he said, but he added that the group would be "monitoring things" and was prepared to collectively not comply with the executive orders. Becker said he didn't know who organized the meeting.
Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki on Tuesday told the Tribune that the governor's office had "heard thirdhand about the meeting but it wasn’t a factor in yesterday’s decision."
"We’d been watching the hospitalization data and discussing a possible change to the mitigation measures since last week, including during a call Thursday with mayors and county commissioners representing more than 75% of ND’s population to gather their input, which was overwhelmingly positive toward relaxing the hours restriction on restaurants and bars," Nowatzki said in an email.
Laughing Sun Brewery co-owner James Eastin said if Burgum believes it's safe to do so, then lifting the curfew on businesses is a good thing. The brewery will be open after 10 p.m. on the weekend. Anything that helps restaurants and small businesses is useful, he said.
Bryan Sullivan, a manager at Lucky's Bar, said that being able to be open later is "wonderful." The bar will go back to a 1 a.m. close. Employees lost out on hours and tips because the bar had to close at 10 p.m., Sullivan said.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.