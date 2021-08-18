Bismarck-area projects get APUC grants

North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission this quarter is providing grants totaling nearly $482,000 to eight projects, including some in the Bismarck region.
The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money typically is used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology, according to the state Agriculture Department.
Grants were awarded at the recent quarterly meeting in Medora. Menoken-based Glimpse of the Prairie is getting the biggest grant, of $90,000, to help with building a commercial kitchen and event space. The mother-daughter business makes goat milk soap and other products.
McKenzie-based Black Leg Ranch Meats received $20,000 to help with branding.
Other projects that were awarded grants deal with everything from cattle finishing to oilseed crushing to wheat biorefining. A full list of recipients can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/news/goehring-announces-apuc-awards-funding-6.
APUC will hold its next grant application hearing Nov. 17-18 in Fargo. Applications must be received by Oct. 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.