Bismarck-area projects get APUC grants

Grants were awarded at the recent quarterly meeting in Medora. Menoken-based Glimpse of the Prairie is getting the biggest grant, of $90,000, to help with building a commercial kitchen and event space. The mother-daughter business makes goat milk soap and other products.

McKenzie-based Black Leg Ranch Meats received $20,000 to help with branding.

Other projects that were awarded grants deal with everything from cattle finishing to oilseed crushing to wheat biorefining. A full list of recipients can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/news/goehring-announces-apuc-awards-funding-6.

APUC will hold its next grant application hearing Nov. 17-18 in Fargo. Applications must be received by Oct. 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.

