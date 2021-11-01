Bismarck accepting applications for 8-week citizen academy

The city of Bismarck is accepting applications for a citizen academy that kicks off next year.

The eight-week academy will start in January and will give residents an overview of the functions of city government. The course includes tours of city facilities such as the airport, a fire station and the Event Center. A maximum of 12 students will be accepted in the academy due to COVID-19 precautions.

Mayor Steve Bakken said the program's goal is to drive transparency about local government and encourage more participation from residents.

"What I'm hoping comes out of this is we'll have more people running for offices or people getting engaged with different boards, getting engaged with the political process," Bakken said.

Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek said that with city elections taking place in June, the academy might be a good opportunity for those interested in running for office.

The city sometimes has trouble filling roles on advisory boards, Bakken said. People may not know what a board does or what the time commitment will be, which can deter them from applying, and the academy might bring more awareness of how some boards work, he said.

The citizen academy comes from the city's strategic communication plan, which city officials created with the help of marketing firm Agency MABU, Tomanek said. The city announced a new logo and slogan last year as part of the plan.

The program is open to Bismarck residents or business owners age 18 and up. Students at Bismarck colleges or universities also are eligible. Only one applicant per household will be accepted.

Classes will meet once a week and there is no cost to attend. For more information or to apply, go to bismarcknd.gov/2029/bismarck-citizen-academy. The deadline to apply is Dec. 15.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.