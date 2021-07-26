Basin Electric, KLJ name new CEOs

Two Bismarck-based companies with operations in multiple states have new CEOs.

Todd Telesz will lead Basin Electric Power Cooperative as CEO and general manager beginning Sept. 1, succeeding retiring CEO Paul Sukut. Telesz, from Parker, Colorado, previously served as senior vice president of the Power, Energy, and Utilities division at CoBank, which provides loans and financial services to co-ops, agribusinesses, rural utilities and farm credit associations throughout the U.S.

Basin Electric provides power to 140 member rural electric systems in nine states: Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The member systems serve about 3 million consumers.

Eric Michel is the new leader of KLJ Solutions Holding Co., parent to KLJ Engineering LLC. He replaces previous CEO Barry Schuchard, who died in March. Michel previously has served as a vice president with KLJ, and he has decades of construction, engineering and leadership experience. He'll work out of the company’s Saint Paul, Minnesota, office.

KLJ operates in the Dakotas, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana and Wyoming.

