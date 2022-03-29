Barnes & Noble to open in Kirkwood Mall on Wednesday

Bismarck's Barnes & Noble Booksellers will open its Kirkwood Mall location on Wednesday.

The temporary store is across from the interior entrance to Scheels and opposite H&M. It will be run by the same team from the old store at Southridge Center. The previous location closed Feb. 20.

The business moved because the landlord for the old location is redeveloping the shopping center and did not renew Barnes & Noble's lease.

Sanford Health Bismarck's Downtown Walk-In Clinic will move into the bookstore's former space early next year. The hospital is finalizing the design for the clinic, according to Sanford Health Bismarck Vice President of Operations Fred Fridley.

The clinic will open with 18 exam rooms, and there will be space for Sanford to expand services, such as possibly adding a family medicine practitioner, Fridley said in February. Construction is expected to take 12-18 months, given delays within the supply chain.

Barnes & Noble's new permanent location has not yet been announced. That store will be a new build and is estimated to open in early 2023.

The bookseller has been in Bismarck for 25 years. It also has locations in Fargo and Minot.

A Thrifty White Pharmacy location is one step closer to opening at Kirkwood Mall as well. Signs for the pharmacy went up on the building's exterior this past weekend, according to the mall's Facebook page. A mall spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Tribune question about when the pharmacy will open.

