Bargoers weigh risks as they venture out post-shutdown

People who still want to have a drink with a few trusted friends should find a less-crowded venue where they can sit far apart from other patrons and not crowd around a serving area, Mateo said. He also said portable hand sanitizer is a good thing to have on hand to supplement surface cleaning that businesses should be doing. He stressed the general importance of face masks in public settings, though he said they're not as necessary for small groups, especially outdoors.

Mateo said he himself would not venture into an indoor bar at this point in time.

‘It’s heating up’

Hoff said he was much more comfortable going out in Bismarck than he would be in Fargo or Grand Forks, cities that have consistently seen higher numbers of coronavirus cases.

“We’re in the middle of the whole state -- we’re not getting hit that much. It’s towards Grand Forks and Fargo because of that border (with Minnesota),” he said. “People are getting overdramatic because of that.”

Mateo said he understands this thinking, but active tests in the Bismarck-Mandan area have begun to rise and he believes the area will see much further spread of the virus.

“I think it’s heating up," he said.