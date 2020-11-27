Bank of North Dakota maintains high credit ratings

Standard & Poor’s has affirmed the state-owned Bank of North Dakota’s credit rating as A+ for long-term credit and A-1 for short-term credit, ratings that are consistent with the previous year.
The financial services and research company released its annual review earlier this month.
“The Bank’s ability to maintain its credit rating despite challenging economic times reflects its solid management and conservative lending and investment practices," the state Industrial Commission said in a statement.
The Industrial Commission comprising the governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner oversees the bank.
The full S&P report can be viewed at www.bnd.nd.gov.
“The pandemic has presented, and will continue to bring forth new challenges, but North Dakotans can be reassured that the Bank of North Dakota stands ready to respond and the assets will be well-managed to benefit the state,” Bank President Eric Hardmeyer said in a statement.
