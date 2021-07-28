Bank of North Dakota chief development officer named president

Interim Bank of North Dakota President Todd Steinwand has been given the job on a permanent basis.
The state Industrial Commission this week named him to succeed Eric Hardmeyer, who retired earlier this month after holding the position for 21 years -- the longest tenure for a president in the bank’s 102-year history. The commission oversees the state-owned bank. Steinwand will be paid $393,700 annually.
Steinwand had been the bank's chief business development officer. Before coming to the bank in 2015, he spent 33 years at Wells Fargo in various positions. He grew up in Ellendale, and holds bachelor’s degrees in business administration and history-political science from the University of Jamestown.
The Industrial Commission credits Steinwand with helping reorganize the bank's business banking division, directing the management of the bank's student loan portfolio and mortgage loan program, leading the development and implementation of farm and business disaster relief programs, and expanding economic development programming.
Steinwand serves on the boards of many nonprofits, including as chair of the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber and Chamber Foundation and chair of the North Dakota Bankers Association. He serves on the board of trustees for the University of Jamestown and on the board of directors for the Tom and Frances Leach Foundation.
“With five years of experience at the bank and over three decades in private banking in North Dakota, Todd has a full grasp of the unique role the bank plays for the state, including its role in economic development and disaster relief for farmers and businesses,” the commission said in a statement.
The commission includes Gov. Doug Burgum, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.
As of June 30, the bank posted $9.2 billion in assets with a loan portfolio of nearly $4.8 billion. The bank also administers more than $1 billion in state and administered loan programs as directed by the Legislature. The bank's 2020 annual report is available online at bit.ly/3zigiKx.
“Eric Hardmeyer retired with the bank in a strong position and I look forward to leading and implementing our mission 'to support agriculture, commerce and industry in North Dakota' forward,” Steinwand said in a statement.