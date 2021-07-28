Bank of North Dakota chief development officer named president

Interim Bank of North Dakota President Todd Steinwand has been given the job on a permanent basis.

The state Industrial Commission this week named him to succeed Eric Hardmeyer, who retired earlier this month after holding the position for 21 years -- the longest tenure for a president in the bank’s 102-year history. The commission oversees the state-owned bank. Steinwand will be paid $393,700 annually.

Steinwand had been the bank's chief business development officer. Before coming to the bank in 2015, he spent 33 years at Wells Fargo in various positions. He grew up in Ellendale, and holds bachelor’s degrees in business administration and history-political science from the University of Jamestown.

The Industrial Commission credits Steinwand with helping reorganize the bank's business banking division, directing the management of the bank's student loan portfolio and mortgage loan program, leading the development and implementation of farm and business disaster relief programs, and expanding economic development programming.

