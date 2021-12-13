APUC awards grants to projects ranging from soil carbon to beef

Grants were awarded at the recent quarterly meeting in Fargo. Fargo-based 701x Inc. is getting the biggest grant, of $155,000, to launch a marketing campaign for its livestock management system.

Cloud Agronomics Inc., a North Dakota company based in Colorado, was awarded $93,531 to localize its soil carbon management technology. South 40 Farms LLC in Mott got $75,000 to enhance social media marketing of its beef.

Other projects that were awarded lesser grants deal with renewable fuel, whole-wheat pastas and soybean quality.

APUC will hold its next grant application hearing Feb. 16-17 in Jamestown. Applications must be received by Jan. 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.