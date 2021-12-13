 Skip to main content
APUC awards grants to projects ranging from soil carbon to beef

North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission this quarter is providing grants totaling more than $462,000 to six projects.

The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money typically is used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology, according to the state Agriculture Department.

Grants were awarded at the recent quarterly meeting in Fargo. Fargo-based 701x Inc. is getting the biggest grant, of $155,000, to launch a marketing campaign for its livestock management system.

Cloud Agronomics Inc., a North Dakota company based in Colorado, was awarded $93,531 to localize its soil carbon management technology. South 40 Farms LLC in Mott got $75,000 to enhance social media marketing of its beef.

Other projects that were awarded lesser grants deal with renewable fuel, whole-wheat pastas and soybean quality.

APUC will hold its next grant application hearing Feb. 16-17 in Jamestown. Applications must be received by Jan. 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.

