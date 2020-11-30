APUC awards 11 grants totaling $427,000

Grants awarded at the recent quarterly meeting in Valley City will help projects dealing with meat processing, hempseed, vegetables, artisan herbal products, brewers spent grain, soybean disease, hog finishing and buckwheat.

A full list of awards can be found on the agriculture department's website, at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/.

APUC will hold its next grant application hearing Feb. 17-18 in Bismarck. Applications for that meeting must be received by Jan. 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.