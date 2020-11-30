APUC awards 11 grants totaling $427,000

North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission is funding 11 projects this quarter with grants totaling more than $427,000.
The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money typically is used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Grants awarded at the recent quarterly meeting in Valley City will help projects dealing with meat processing, hempseed, vegetables, artisan herbal products, brewers spent grain, soybean disease, hog finishing and buckwheat.
A full list of awards can be found on the agriculture department's website, at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/.
APUC will hold its next grant application hearing Feb. 17-18 in Bismarck. Applications for that meeting must be received by Jan. 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.
