 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Application period opens for Tourism Planning Grant
0 Comments

Application period opens for Tourism Planning Grant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The application period for the North Dakota Commerce Department's 2021 Tourism Planning Grant program opened Monday.

The Legislature approved the program to support tourism developers with projects that attract visitors from outside North Dakota and retain them for at least 4 hours and preferably for an overnight stay.

Eligible applicants may be awarded up to $500,000 per proposed plan, with a minimum of $100,000. The grant period closes Sept. 30. Project awards will be announced Oct. 15. For more information, go to ndgov.link/Tourism-Planning-Grant.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News