Application period opens for Tourism Planning Grant

The application period for the North Dakota Commerce Department's 2021 Tourism Planning Grant program opened Monday.
The Legislature approved the program to support tourism developers with projects that attract visitors from outside North Dakota and retain them for at least 4 hours and preferably for an overnight stay.
Eligible applicants may be awarded up to $500,000 per proposed plan, with a minimum of $100,000. The grant period closes Sept. 30. Project awards will be announced Oct. 15. For more information, go to ndgov.link/Tourism-Planning-Grant.
