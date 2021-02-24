 Skip to main content
'Anywhere Career Fair' features job openings from North Dakota employers

Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Bismarck Tribune and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a nationwide virtual career fair that started Wednesday and runs through March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. There are several central North Dakota companies involved.

For those seeking new employment opportunities, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com.

“As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it's essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of central North Dakota," Bismarck Tribune President and Publisher Gary Adkisson said. "With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with the region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”

