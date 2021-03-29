 Skip to main content
8th annual Mandan Litter Cleanup Day set

The City of Mandan Community Beautification Committee is seeking volunteers to pick up litter on Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Each year more than 200 volunteers collect hundreds of bags of trash from ditches along major roadways. Businesses, civic organizations and youth groups are encouraged to take a route.

People can sign up to receive a route assignment at cityofmandan.com/register by end of day April 18. Volunteers will be assigned areas and notified the day prior of designated meet-up locations. Route leaders will pick up supplies for volunteers on cleanup day from 8-9 a.m. at the city's grounds maintenance building at 1600 Mandan Ave NE.

Volunteers are asked to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes, and to bring protective gloves and bug spray. 

The alternate date in case of inclement weather is May 1.

 

