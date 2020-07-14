3 debt collectors ordered to stop doing business in North Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has ordered three out-of-state unlicensed debt collectors to stop doing business in North Dakota.

Stenehjem says they violated the state’s consumer fraud and debt collection laws by making harassing calls and using false statements, deceptive practices and threats.

The cease-and-desist orders were issued against:

California-based IKS & Associates and its owner Karriem Madison, doing business under the fictitious business name Bradford Stevens & Associates

New York-based Portfolio Recovery Management Inc. and its owner Jason Jakubec, doing business under the fictitious business name Karl Frankovitch law firm

Georgia-based Global Management Acquisition Firm Inc. and its officer Walter Hargrove.

Stenehjem says all three have ignored communications from the state's Consumer Protection Division.

Consumers can check whether a collection agency is licensed in North Dakota by going to https://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/, or by calling the Department of Financial Institutions at 701-328-9933.

