2nd quarter taxable sales in North Dakota up sharply from 2020

North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases in the second quarter of this year were up more than 21% from the same three months last year, when the coronavirus pandemic was in its infancy.

Taxable sales and purchases for April, May, and June of 2021 totaled $5.3 billion, according to Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger.

“As we remember, the state was greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter of 2020,” Rauschenberger said. “The increases we are now seeing a year later show positive economic growth as the economy stabilizes. I am cautiously optimistic that the economy will continue to grow, despite the statewide drought and continuing impacts of the pandemic.”

Thirteen of the 15 major industry sectors reported increases in taxable sales and purchases when compared to the second quarter of last year. The food services sector increased 42% and the retail sector about 12%. Mining and oil extraction was up about 8%.

"As pre-pandemic activity returns, taxable sales are rebounding to more normal levels,” Rauschenberger said.

Bismarck saw an over-the-year jump in taxable sales and purchases of 19.4%. The state's three other large cities also saw increases -- 14.7% in Minot, 23.4% in Grand Forks and 35.5% in Fargo.