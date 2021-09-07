2021 Main Street ND Summit set in West Fargo

“Smart, Efficient Infrastructure" will be the theme of the 2021 Main Street ND Summit.

The Tuesday, Oct. 12, event will focus on the physical elements of infrastructure and the need to grow a "next-generation community" with economic development, workforce and leadership development.

“Smart, efficient infrastructure is a key element in attracting a 21st century workforce that our communities need to thrive,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. "This year’s speakers will provide firsthand knowledge and insight on ways we can continue to build vibrant communities.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event is part of Burgum's Main Street Initiative to revitalize and spur growth in the state's communities. It was held virtually last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's event in West Fargo will offer both virtual and in-person attendance options. The in-person site is at the Rustad Recreation Center, 601 26th Ave. E., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A pre-summit event is set from 4-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, starting at The Lights at 3150 Sheyenne St. in West Fargo and including a bus tour of local infrastructure.