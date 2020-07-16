2 related crashes involving 5 vehicles on I-94 injure 7 people

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seven people were injured in two separate but related crashes involving a total of five vehicles on Interstate 94 east of Bismarck.

The incidents happened in the westbound lanes about a mile east of Sterling around 8 p.m. Monday, according to the Highway Patrol.

An SUV and an SUV towing a trailer first collided and went into the median, with one overturning on its side. One driver suffered a minor injury and the other an "incapacitating" injury, the patrol said.

A few minutes later, three other vehicles came upon the scene and collided. That crash involved a cube van truck and two cars. One of the cars went into the median, and the truck went into the ditch.

Four occupants of those vehicles suffered either minor or non-life-threatening injuries, according to the patrol. A fifth person -- Marikay Mathes, 52, of Chilton, Wis. -- suffered life-threatening injuries.

Three Bismarck residents were involved in the crashes. Chance Stevenson, 19, and Tim Mclaughlin, 23, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said. Warren Stark, 76, suffered an incapacitating injury.

A Hazen resident, Jesse Seifert, 29, suffered a minor injury.

Others involved in the crashes were identified as Christina Draper, 33, of Fargo (minor injury); and Gary Mathes, 58, of Chilton, Wis. (non-life-threatening injury).

