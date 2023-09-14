Celebrating 150 years, the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department is marking the occasion by participating in weekend events.

On Friday, the department will be on hand during the Downtowners Street Fair. Deputies will show various pieces of equipment and answer questions from the public.

Sheriff Kelly Leben will dedicate special projects currently underway, including a historical photo array of previous sheriffs and a department time capsule that will be sealed in December. Those activities are expected to take place at 4:30 p.m. Friday on Fifth Street between Thayer and Rosser avenues.

On Saturday, the department will participate in Bismarck's Autumnfest Parade beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol.

The Burleigh County Sheriff's Department was organized 16 years before North Dakota's admission into the United States in 1889.