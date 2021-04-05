Burleigh County Commission ends partnership with rail bridge group

The Burleigh County Commission on Monday voted to end a fledgling partnership with Friends of the Rail Bridge after learning it could not help provide the nonprofit with additional insurance, leaving the future of the historic Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge unclear.
State's Attorney Julie Lawyer informed the commissioners that a memo from Friends of the Rail Bridge said information provided by the group at the March 15 commission meeting was "misleading or in error."
Friends of the Rail Bridge wants to stop BNSF Railway from demolishing the 138-year-old bridge spanning the Missouri River to make way for a new structure. The preservation group and railroad signed an agreement with the U.S. Coast Guard in January outlining paths to either keeping or removing the bridge. The Coast Guard decides on projects proposed along that part of the Missouri River to “ensure the structure does not unreasonably affect navigation,” according to a Federal Register notice.
Friends of the Rail Bridge had until March 15 to establish a public-private partnership that would eventually take ownership of the historic bridge to prevent its demolition and convert it to a pedestrian bridge. The Burleigh County Commission voted on the last day to allow the group access to additional liability insurance through the North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund. It is unclear what the next steps are now that there is no partnership.
The insurance fund can cover Burleigh County's liability but not Friends of the Rail Bridge's, fund CEO Brennan Quintus told the commission.
"I am stunned to find out we've been misled," Commissioner Brian Bitner said.
Lawyer also told the commission that per the agreement, the public-private partnership had to provide a financial management plan by July 28 that accounts for renovation and other costs totaling around $11 million. A lease agreement with the railroad must be introduced by May 2022, she said.
"As the partner in that agreement with the railroad, it sounds like to lease it, not to own it, there's going to be some responsibility there in the long run for the county," Lawyer said.
Members of the Friends nonprofit told the commission that the group came in good faith in March and did not know that the Insurance Reserve Fund could not provide it with insurance. They asked the commission to remain partners and said there would be no legal or financial commitment for another year. The organization has about $17,000 in the bank and is planning to seek donations or grants from several foundations as well as private donors, member Susan Wefald said.
"And we're just asking for time," she said. "We want you to give us one year to continue these discussions."
BNSF Director of Bridge Maintenance Mike Herzog told the commission that the permitting process for a new bridge is the longest he has been a part of and that he estimates it would cost at least $60 million to retain and convert the existing bridge.
"I just ask that you be realistic with how you see this playing out and specific about your roles participating as a public-private partner," Herzog said. "And when I say that, I am thinking about the cost."
The commission unanimously voted to rescind the previous meeting's motion, removing itself from the partnership, and later voted 3-2 not to rejoin.
Commissioners Jim Peluso and Mark Armstrong cast the minority votes to rejoin. Armstrong said he sat in on a call about potential mitigation measures to reduce the historical impact if the bridge is removed, and Peluso said he didn't want to discourage people from trying to save some of the community's history.
Wefald told the Tribune the commission's decision is "a real setback," but the group will inform the U.S. Coast Guard of the decision and pursue other alternatives. She did not disclose what those alternatives are.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.