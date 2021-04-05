Burleigh County Commission ends partnership with rail bridge group

The insurance fund can cover Burleigh County's liability but not Friends of the Rail Bridge's, fund CEO Brennan Quintus told the commission.

"I am stunned to find out we've been misled," Commissioner Brian Bitner said.

Lawyer also told the commission that per the agreement, the public-private partnership had to provide a financial management plan by July 28 that accounts for renovation and other costs totaling around $11 million. A lease agreement with the railroad must be introduced by May 2022, she said.

"As the partner in that agreement with the railroad, it sounds like to lease it, not to own it, there's going to be some responsibility there in the long run for the county," Lawyer said.

Members of the Friends nonprofit told the commission that the group came in good faith in March and did not know that the Insurance Reserve Fund could not provide it with insurance. They asked the commission to remain partners and said there would be no legal or financial commitment for another year. The organization has about $17,000 in the bank and is planning to seek donations or grants from several foundations as well as private donors, member Susan Wefald said.

"And we're just asking for time," she said. "We want you to give us one year to continue these discussions."