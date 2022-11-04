Burleigh County Commission candidate Wayne Munson

Wayne Munson is a co-founder of Bismarck Sign Co. and a Bismarck Parks and Recreation commissioner. Born in New Rockford, North Dakota, in 1965, enlisted in the North Dakota National Guard in October of 1982 and graduation from High School in 1983. Wayne attended North Dakota State School of Science from 1984 to 1989 obtaining degrees in auto collision repair, upholstery and architectural drafting and estimating. He was trained in heavy equipment operation, truck driving and as a combat engineer for the North Dakota National Guard and was discharged in 1988 after obtaining the rank of a sargent.

In 1988 he started his career working in the custom sign industry in the upper Midwest and where he continues to work. In 1990 he married Missy and together they have three sons (Dustin, Andrew and David) and a daughter (Kosha) as well as three grandchildren. In 2001 Wayne and his family relocated to Bismarck where they have made it their home.

What made you decide to run for Burleigh County Commission?

I truly enjoy giving back to the community that has given so much to me and my family. For the past 10 years I’ve served as a Bismarck Parks and Recreation Commissioner which has allowed me to partner with many agencies, both public and private. In addition to that I served on the Board of Directors for the Bismarck Mandan Chamber/EDC for 8 years focusing on the overall community growth and betterment. I have successfully managed and owned small businesses for the past 29 years of my career and would love to bring all of these assets to the Burleigh County Commission.

What do you see as the most pressing needs for infrastructure or capital projects in the county?

The simple answer here is roads. We have over 300 miles of roads that our staff maintain safe travel for the public. I do believe that the Road department has done a good job with the limited budget that is available to them but it is a job that is never done.

How would you address disagreements between the county and city over funding for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health? Do you think the county should be paying more of the cost?

I have been part of many of these conversations in the past year and the easy answer here is communication. I do feel that the county should pay their fair share for the programs that the rural residents receive but the cost of the facility should have been talked about years ago to avoid the disagreement.

How would you improve the county’s working relationship with the city?

Again, it comes down to communication. Communication between Staff as well as Commissioners and at times we will need to have both Staff and Commissioners in the room as the same time.

Do you think Burleigh County needs a county administrator? Why or why not?

Absolutely I do think we need an administrator. A county administrator would be a paid, non-elected government official that supervises the day-to-day operations of a county government. The county administrator is the county's chief executive officer and would report to the county's elected governing board.

Would you support a Bismarck Renaissance Zone if the community can reapply in the future? Why or why not?