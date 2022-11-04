Burleigh County Commission candidate Steve Schwab

Steve Schwab was born and raised in Burleigh County and is a lifetime resident. He owns a small business and also works in the county raising cattle. Schwab has never had a yearning to live anywhere else. The residents of Burleigh County, including the cities and towns are best people in his opinion. Burleigh County is a little piece of heaven and Schwab enjoys sharing it with all the citizens.

What made you decide to run for Burleigh county Commission?

I am running for county commissioner because I believe that all residents and businesses in the county deserve to be treated fairly and equally. Burleigh county residents, whether they live in cities, towns, or on the farm need to know where their leaders stand on issues that affect them, and that seems to be lacking at times.

What do you see as the most pressing needs for infrastructure or capital projects in the county?

Roads, road safety, and specifically outdated and worn out bridges. Fixing them by placing load restrictions on them is not sufficient. With good planning and budgeting this safety issue can be addressed. This has been talked about locally and state wide numerous times but nothing seems to come of it. Will an accident causing loss of life be needed to jump start resolving this safety issue? Let’s be pro-active and fix this hazard.

How would you address disagreements between the county and city over funding for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health? Do you think the county should be paying more of the cost?

This problem shows a lack of proper communication and pre-planning before a joint project is started. It could be issues between staff, administration, commissioners on both sides, or a combination of these items. Sometimes as projects go forward changes need to be made and agreed to by both sides to eliminate these types of problems. I don’t think I personally should be finger pointing at individuals that were involved in planning as I nor any of the other candidates know exactly what took place. I understand both sides are working to resolve the problems and hopefully this is a lesson learned and will prevent these type of issues in the future.

How would you improve the county’s working relationship with the city?

I believe that an atmosphere of teamwork must be instilled between county and city. Those involved including elected officials and staff need to work together. Agreements details need to be in writing and honored. Commissioner must take the time to step in when needed, and staff needs to fully inform commissioners when impasses occur. I will work to accomplish this.

Do you think Burleigh County needs a county administrator? Why or why not?

No. I have learned that from city government that commissioners tend to give more and more authority to an administrator because they can then skip special meetings etc. In essence that gives an administrator authority to make decisions the commissioners were elected to make and can lead to laziness on the commission as a whole.

Would you support a Bismarck Renaissance Zone if the community can reapply in the future? Why or why not?