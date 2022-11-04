Burleigh County Commission candidate Jerry Woodcox

Jerry Woodcox has been a commissioner previously. He’s a small business owner. Woodcox has been married to his wife Donna for many years and they have two children and one dog “Daisy May.” Woodcox believes in public service and has volunteered in many Burleigh County local organizations such as the Dakota Zoo, Missouri Valley YMCA and United Way. Woodcox is semi-retired. He will continue to work and has no plans to completely retire.

What made you decide to run for Burleigh County Commission?

This is a unique election in that none of the incumbents have chosen to run for re-election. There will be a great void in experienced commissioners. This is going to be a very difficult year with the increasing inflation, shortage of adequate workers, managing growth, rising costs for highway projects, all the while providing quality services with reasonable taxes. As a past commissioner I will be able to “hit the ground running” to tackle all of these issues.

What do you see as the most pressing needs for infrastructure or capital projects in the county?

The county is in the middle of several large projects such as a new overpass of the railroad crossing on 66th street north of Lincoln and the remodeling of the Provident Life Building. We should complete these before starting any more major projects.

How would you address disagreements between the county and city over funding for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health? Do you think the county should be paying more of the cost?

It is unfortunate that the county and the city did not communicate on the new Health building. This problem would not have occurred. The agreement between Burleigh County and the Health department needs to be revisited and adjusted to reflect changing circumstances and costs. The county should pay their proper share of funding in the future. The county should be participating in the new building cost.

How would you improve the county’s working relationship with the city?

The county and the city should be meeting at least once a quarter to keep both commissions informed on what the other is doing. In this way cooperation will be greatly improved. In the past there have been several projects that worked out very well, such as the Regional Jail facility and the 911 center. These were planned by both entities along with Morton County and the city of Mandan. Cooperation has worked in the past and must be looked on in the future.

Do you think Burleigh County needs a county administrator? Why or why not?

I am completely in favor of having a county administrator. The current county government is very difficult to run efficiently. With the Portfolio System now in use, there is no central manager/ Each department runs with a county commissioner holding the portfolio. The department heads do not communicate very well and therefore this leads to an inefficient government. The new manager would be able to supervise all departments which leads to an effective county government. The manager will be able to work with the city which will lead to more open cooperation between the City and the County. We need to have just one voice in the State Legislature . Lobbying together will make it easier and a much more effective voice .

Would you support a Bismarck Renaissance Zone if the community can reapply in the future? Why or why not?