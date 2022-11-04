Burleigh County Commission candidate Dustin Gawrylow

Dustin Gawrylow has been managing director for the North Dakota Watchdog Network since 2012 and was previously the executive director for the North Dakota Taxpayers' Association. Gawrylow has served on the city of Bismarck's Special Assessment Task Force, which is developing a way to eliminate street maintenance special assessments, on the Bismarck Renaissance Zone Authority, which provides oversight on Renaissance Zone development projects, and the Burleigh County Home Rule Charter Commission which approved language which is on the November ballot to grant Burleigh County the power to create ordinances.

What made you decide to run for Burleigh County Commission?

County Commission was not on my radar this time last year. But I was approached by a few folks who typically are on the other side of a lot of issues I tackle, and they were concerned because they were not having any luck recruiting candidates. After looking into the issues, and learning there would be strong turnover, I decided to jump in.

What do you see as the most pressing needs for infrastructure or capital projects in the county?

Outside of Bismarck and the Bismarck Growth Zone, Burleigh County must prioritize bridges and roadways affected by water. County residents deserve to know that the roads and bridges they and their children travel on are safe. Maintaining a sustainable approach to infrastructure is critical, and should be re-examined every few years.

Inside the Bismarck Growth Zone, the county must ensure that rural residents are not subsidizing infrastructure that will just be absorbed into Bismarck. Rectifying the disagreements with the city on its extra-territorial zoning authority and syncing up long-term growth plans will go a long way to ensuring this.

How would you address disagreements between the county and city over funding for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health? Do you think the county should be paying more of the cost?

I have proposed that the county and city commissions meet jointly on a monthly basis to coordinate and negotiate any agreements that involve both entities. Burleigh County should pay a percentage closer to the per capita basis, and fully understand what its citizens are getting for what they contribute.

How would you improve the county’s working relationship with the city?

As stated previously, the city and county commissions need to directly meet to discuss overlapping roles, expenses, and expectations. Both entities need to know what the other is doing in order to serve the citizens and taxpayers effectively.

Do you think Burleigh County needs a county administrator? Why or why not?

Yes I do think the county needs an administrator. The commission needs one point of contact to direct and manage county business. The portfolio system is a good way for commissioners to partake actively in understanding the decisions they are making, but we cannot expect a commissioner to micro-manage departments. An administrator will simplify the process for the commission and for staff.

Would you support a Bismarck Renaissance Zone if the community can reapply in the future? Why or why not?